The number of Dominican provinces on alert for rains increases to 17 | News

The number of Dominican provinces on alert for rains increases to 17

The Dominican Republic Emergency Operations Center (COE) increased the number of provinces on green alert for rains and floods due to the confluence of Tropical Storm Earl and a trough on Sunday to 17.

Through a statement, the authorities decided to add the demarcations of Monseñor Nouel and Sánchez Ramírez to the list of moderate warning, as suggested by the forecast models.

The COE explains that “due to the indirect effects of tropical storm Earl, in addition to the incidence of a trough, they will generate downpours.”

The COE increases to 17 the provinces on green alert for possible flooding of rivers, streams and ravines, as well as sudden or urban floods, because the indirect effects of Tropical Storm Earl, in addition to the incidence of a trough, will generate downpours. pic.twitter.com/yMcikLOYCu

— COE (@COE_RD)

September 4, 2022

“The population is recommended to refrain from crossing rivers, streams or ravines with high volumes of water,” says the COE.

In addition to those mentioned, the provinces currently on alert are Greater Santo Domingo, El Seibo, La Altagracia, San Pedro de Macorís, La Vega, San Cristóbal, Monte Plata, Hato Mayor, La Romana, Santiago, Santiago Rodríguez, Dajabón, Valverde. , Elias Pina and San Juan.

Dominican Republic mostly cloudy. episodes of rains at times in La Romana, San Cristobal, Peravia, San Juan, Neyba, Bahoruco and other towns in the southwest. Earl-induced trough in the eastern Caribbean and upper-level trough over SE Bahamas and E Cuba. pic.twitter.com/UPT2lCfKLy

– MIGUEL CAMPUSANO (@lasose2002)

September 4, 2022

The day before it was reported that “the waves could become abnormal on the northeast coast of the country, so it is recommended to navigate near the coastal perimeter from Cabo Engaño to Cabo Cabrón.”

According to the National Meteorology Office of the Caribbean country, during the month of August 2022 they received rains above normal in almost the entire national territory.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



