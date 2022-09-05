President of Peru denies accusations of alleged corruption | News

The President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, denied this Monday the accusations for alleged corruption in three of the six cases opened against him during a procedure that took place at the headquarters of the National Prosecutor’s Office, according to the president at the exit of the Public ministry.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Government of Peru asks to investigate the president of Congress

Castillo appeared before the Prosecutor’s Office of his country, to testify in the context of the investigations associated with his alleged links to an irregular purchase of biodiesel by the state oil company Petroperú, the dismissal of the former Minister of the Interior, Mariano González, and the leadership of a criminal organization.

The appointment before the Public Ministry was agreed for 08:30 in the morning (local time), and was convened for the office of the deputy supreme prosecutor, Marco Huamán, who indicated through a statement that it is accepted for the third and last time. , the legal request made by the president’s defense attorneys to reschedule the appointment, with respect to other cases.

According to the Public Ministry, President Castillo committed the alleged crimes of influence peddling, personal concealment to the detriment of the State and against the public administration in the form of criminal organization.

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, must appear to testify before the Prosecutor’s Office as part of an investigation against him for the crimes of influence peddling and personal cover-up

– Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga)

September 4, 2022

Last July the Government announced the dismissal of the Minister of the Interior, Mariano González, with only two weeks at the head of the portfolio, who attributed his dismissal to the alleged obstacles of the Executive to find the former Minister of Transport and Communications, Juan Silva, the former Secretary General of the presidential office, Bruno Pacheco and the nephew of the Head of State, Fray Vásquez.

González also referred that his dismissal is linked to the creation of a special group of the National Police, which commands Harvey Colchado and supports the investigations of the Special Team of Prosecutors against the corruption of power, for which the Nation’s prosecutor, Patricia Benavides, opened an investigation against the Peruvian president.

Subsequently, on July 22, Benavides began another preliminary investigation against Castillo for alleged influence peddling over the purchase of biodiesel in favor of the company Heaven Petroleum Operators.

This case dates back to 2021, when local media reported that the dignitary met at the government headquarters with several Peruvian businessmen from that consortium, after which a process of selling B100 biodiesel to Petroperú began, which allegedly benefited the businessman Samir George Abudayeh Giha with 74 million dollars.

On the other hand, local media also report that the Peruvian president will also answer for the alleged coordination of a criminal entity that maneuvered within the Ministry of Housing, Construction and Sanitation, when the current Minister of Transport and Communications, Geiner Alvarado, led that portfolio.

The Prosecutor’s Office accuses both President Castillo and Minister Alvarado of incurring in the alleged crime against the public administration, in the form of criminal organization. This is the sixth investigation that the Peruvian president has faced in less than a year.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source