Lula and the president of Bolivia meet in Brazil | News

The Brazilian former president and presidential candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, met this Monday in Sao Paulo with the Bolivian head of state, Luis Arce, regarding his visit to the South American country.

On his Twitter account, Arce wrote: “We had a pleasant meeting with representatives of the Workers’ Party and brother Lula, whom we thank for the great affection he feels for the Bolivian people and his constant struggle for the unity of the Great Homeland.” .

Both leaders discussed the situation in South America and the world. The Bolivian president continues his agenda in São Paulo with meetings with the Bolivian community and economists.

The former president of Brazil promised this Monday with the president of Bolivia, to accelerate the entry of the Andean country as a full member of Mercosur if he wins the October elections, for which he is a favorite, according to former Foreign Minister Celso Amorim.

“Lula commits, if elected, to accelerate Bolivia’s integration into Mercosur, which is very important for international relations,” said Amorim, after the meeting between Lula and Arce in a hotel in Sao Paulo.

It is also planned that the Bolivian president will hold a meeting with the migrant community settled in Brazil, including the business sector.

In addition to the meeting with Lula, in the midst of the electoral campaign and on the eve of the bicentennial of Brazil‘s independence, Arce will meet with the candidate for governor of Sao Paulo, Fernando Haddad; the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Celso Morín, among other personalities.

While Lula will meet with leaders of some 900 cooperatives to talk about the fight against hunger, Arce will take part in the conference on the Productive Community Social Economic Model (MESCP) that is in session from this day in the city of Sao Paulo.

According to the Bolivian Embassy, ​​”the meeting of the president with the candidate Lula is important, to strengthen the issue of bilateral relations, the issue of trade, among many pending issues.”

On Monday night, Arce will meet with the Bolivian community in Sao Paulo, which according to his data ranges from 200,000 to 300,000, to discuss their demands and other issues.

The Bolivian president is expected to explain the economic achievements of his government, including the trade surplus that reached 1,278 million dollars in July this year, the lowest inflation in the region, among others, in a global context of war conflicts and post-pandemic economic crisis of Covid-19.





