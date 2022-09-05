Chilean President meets with the leaders of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies | News

The presidents of the Senate, Álvaro Elizalde (Socialist Party) and the Lower House, Raúl Soto (Party for Democracy), arrived at La Moneda to meet with President Gabriel Boric and discuss how to give continuity to the constituent process.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Preliminary results: Rejection wins constitutional plebiscite in Chile

The appointment – convened for 10:00 am in La Moneda – was announced on Sunday night by the president himself, once the result of the constitutional plebiscite was known.

On his arrival at La Moneda, before the meeting began, the president of the Senate stressed the importance of “complying with the mandates of the citizens”, alluding to a new constituent process, but with “humility and, most importantly, with inclusive dialogue. All eyes must be considered.”

The president of the Senate, Álvaro Elizalde (PS), after a meeting with President Gabriel Boric: “The President has asked us to start a dialogue in Congress that will allow us to establish an institutional path for a new constituent process.” pic.twitter.com/0uT5UiDplq

— Radio Portals (@RadioPortales)

September 5, 2022

Subsequently, Elizalde, after the meeting with Boric, advanced: “The president has asked us to start a dialogue in Congress that allows establishing an institutional path for a new constituent process.”

“We have had a very good meeting with the President of the Republic to give a clear institutional signal of the will to move forward,” he stressed.

“The only thing that matters is the superior interest of Chilean men and women, the common good of our country,” said Raúl Soto (PPD).

With this meeting, a new process begins in Chile to form a new constituent in the face of rejection on this first occasion, as announced by President Boric.

The president made the day before a call to the political parties to continue the constitutional process and, in addition, confirmed that he will make adjustments to his cabinet, in a message to the nation this Sunday night.

According to the electoral authorities, with 99.99 percent of the polling stations counted, the Rejection option obtains 7,882,958 votes (61.86 percent) and the Approve option obtains 4,860,093 (38.14 percent).

“The people were not satisfied with the proposal for a new Constitution that the Convention presented to Chile and decided to clearly reject it at the polls,” said the president in a speech at La Moneda, flanked by two Chilean flags and which closed with a “Long live Chile”.

“I promise to do everything on my part to build, together with Congress and civil society, a new constituent itinerary (…) Chilean men and women have demanded a new opportunity to meet and we must rise to the occasion in this called,” he stressed.

The president stressed “two messages” that Chileans have delivered this Sunday: on the one hand, that Chile “loves and values ​​its democracy” and, on the other, that “it was not satisfied with the proposed Constitution.”

Given this decision, Boric confirmed that he summoned the presidents of Congress and representatives of civil society this Monday at the La Moneda palace (seat of government) to advance on the new path.

After the rejection of the proposal prepared by the Constitutional Convention, Boric not only announced that the country must advance in a new “constituent itinerary” but also assumed immediate challenges, announcing that challenges are coming that “will require adjustments in our teams.”

In this way, the president confirmed that a cabinet change is coming, a thesis that has been strongly installed in recent hours, with names of the potential outgoing ministers circulating.

At the same time, he promised that the Executive will not set aside immediate demands, stating that “you can rest assured that the path to a new Constitution will never be an obstacle to responding to the emergencies that you have raised for us.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source