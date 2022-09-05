The 2021-2022 school year restarts in Cuba | News

The 2021-2022 school year was resumed this Monday in Cuba where more than one million 697 thousand general education students returned to the classrooms of the 10,793 educational institutions of the Antillean archipelago.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Cuba announces school restart for September 5

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez wished on his Twitter account a “happy Monday back to school (…) to the more than 250,000 teachers and one million 690,000 students who resume the 2021-2022 academic year. The revolutionary state guarantees it.”

For her part, the Minister of Education, Ena Elsa Velázquez, recently stated that more than 253,000 teachers will cover 97 percent of teaching while the rest will be assumed by contracted personnel, managers and university students.

In turn, the holder specified that the 2021-2022 academic year will end on November 19, meanwhile, the 2022-2023 academic year will begin on November 28, which will end in July 2023.

However, Velázquez explained that in the case of the province of Las Tunas, the 2022-2023 academic year would begin this Monday in an exceptional manner due to the fact that the conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic allowed the last period to be completed.

At the same time, he pointed out that despite the difficult conditions due to the impacts of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States government, 668 educational institutions have been repaired.

Today we restart the school year at all levels of education. 10,800 schools and universities in the country reopen their doors to continue training children@s and young. There goes the effort #Cubaof their teachers, of each family, of all for the future. #CubaIsLove pic.twitter.com/EDa0sAJG2r

– Jorge Luis Perdomo (@JorgeLuisPerd20)

September 5, 2022

In the case of universities, the Minister of Higher Education, José Ramón Saborido Loidi, highlighted that the second period of the 2021-2022 academic year is expected to conclude by December in order to start the next one in February.

Accordingly, the minister explained that the higher education entrance exams will be held on November 15, 18 and 22, meanwhile, the special call will be held on January 9, 11 and 13 of next year.

In turn, Saborido specified that of the 280,000 university students who restart their activities, around 25,000 must graduate this year, meanwhile, more than 103,000 students will be incorporated for the 2022-2023 academic year.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source