Arms and ammunition seized in riotous jail in Ecuador | News

The National Police of Ecuador reported on Saturday that it seized firearms, sharp devices and other prohibited possessions during a search at Guayas Penitentiary No.1, shaken the day before by a riot of inmates.

The Ecuadorian police detailed the discovery of two rifles, a pistol, thousands of heavy and medium-caliber ammunition, dozens of knives, explosives, cell phones and artisanal liquor, among many other items in pavilions 3 and 4 of the venue, the epicenter of the violent disorder happened the day before.

“The police reacted effectively, taking control of these two prisons. The threat is contained,” Víctor Zárate, Zone 8 Police Commander, told the media.

“The National Police is active with intelligence units and the external perimeter of the facility was reinforced,” Zárate added.

The Litoral Penitentiary, known administratively as Guayas No.1, is the largest prison in Ecuador and infamous for the level of overcrowding, the actions of criminal gangs and the massacres of inmates that occurred in past months, which this Friday threatened to be repeated.

Special police forces released 16 guards held by the insubordinates, while they had to urgently evacuate 43 visiting relatives, says a report from the National Service for Comprehensive Care for Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI).

A security guard and two inmates were treated at health centers for minor injuries to their arms, adds the SNAI note.

Ecuador is developing a prison census to investigate the causes of recurring events in its 36 institutions and reform the system with a more dignified and humane character, authorities have said.

