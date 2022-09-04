Nicaraguan President Praises the Army as a Guarantor of Peace | News

The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, declared this Saturday that his country’s army is firm, solid and willing to take on any task, during a ceremony held at the Plaza de la Revolución in the city of Managua, the country’s capital.

At the military parade for the 43rd anniversary of the Nicaraguan Army, Ortega said that the preparation and fidelity of the armed entity allows it to work safely and develop education, health, national and foreign investments, and the deployment of different social programs.

“Our armed institutions are to protect peace in Nicaragua, to defend peace, not to attack anyone,” declared the president during the parade called “People-Army.”

In his speech he recalled the progress they have experienced since 2007 in the construction of roads, bridges, hospitals, housing and schools.

Later he acknowledged that in 2018 several economic and social projects were delayed “because there are a few who do not want Nicaragua’s progress,” referring to the disturbances caused by internal and external opposition forces.

“Neither the coup nor terrorism managed to stop the spirit of work of Nicaraguans,” the president concluded.

The magazine exhibited on Avenida de Bolívar a Chávez a representation of the various land, naval and air corps, with 225 media and 2,200 soldiers and officers organized in 32 blocks, under the command of the president and the head of the Army, General Julio César Avilés Castle.

