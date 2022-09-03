Guatemala Adds Ten Cases of Monkeypox | News

The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance of Guatemala reported this Friday that two new confirmed cases of monkeypox were reported in the country, increasing the total number of infections to ten.

According to the health authority, the patients are a 26-year-old man, who went to the public health network, and a 33-year-old man, detected by the nation’s Social Security.

The samples from both patients, who have presented various symptoms, were processed by the National Health Laboratory (LNS), said the Guatemalan Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance.

In addition, he stated that the respective monitoring of the evolution of these new cases, who remain isolated in their homes, is being carried out.

The authorities specified that of the ten confirmed cases, three were recovered, while 16 samples have been discarded, two are under investigation and two are probable cases.

The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance urged the population to go to care centers if they show symptoms of the virus and to take preventive measures.

For her part, the head of the Department of Epidemiology, Lorena Gobern, indicated that it is necessary to implement sanitary measures such as avoiding sharing objects for personal use, covering sneezes with the forearm, wearing a mask and maintaining constant hand washing.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



