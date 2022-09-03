Road accident leaves seven dead in Guanajuato, Mexico | News

The civil protection of the state of Guanajuato lamented this Friday a road accident that caused the death of at least seven people and 12 injured due to a collision between a torton and a passenger van.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Mexico presents his fourth Government report

“The crash-type accident between a torton and a passenger van with road damage due to the closure of 3 lanes in the direction of León on the free federal highway Silao-León, CACESA height, Colonia Campestre de San José”, was the description offered by the entity.

The Secretary of Health of Guanajuato, Daniel Díaz Martínez, said that four of the injured are in a delicate condition and are therefore hospitalized.

Given the tragic accident that occurred on the León-Silao highway, I have instructed @LibiaGarciaML Y @DrDanielDiazGto provide all the support to the families of those who unfortunately lost their lives and care for all the injured people. I will be attentive and supporting from @gobiernogto.

– Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo (@diegosinhue)

September 2, 2022

On the other hand, the governor of Guanajuato, Diego Sinhue Rodríguez, on his Twitter account, stated that “before the tragic accident that occurred on the León-Saltillo highway, he instructed the Secretary of Government and the Secretary of Health to provide all the support to the families who sadly lost their lives.

Likewise, the secretary of the government of Guanajuato, Libia García lamented “this morning’s accident, and we will immediately contact the families of the injured people and those who lost their lives to provide them with all the necessary support.”

The Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System has pointed out that from January to July 2022, 9,315 people have died due to traffic accidents in Mexico. Of those people, 841, 9 percent, occurred in Guanajuato.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source