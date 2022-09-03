Colombian President arrives at the area of ​​the attack on policemen | News

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, arrived in the department of Huila on Friday night to personally attend to the situation in that region of the country, after the massacre of seven police officers that took place in this area of ​​the country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President Petro: Colombia cannot be the country of massacres

After condemning the attack on the police officers in the rural area of ​​Huila, the president ordered the Police and Military Forces authorities to urgently install a Unified Command Post (PMU) in the area, to review in detail the panorama in that region.

For the head of state, the attack against the police represents a sabotage of the peace agenda undertaken by his administration.

Gustavo Petro has promoted a process that seeks to reactivate peace talks with the insurgent group of the National Liberation Army (ELN) and start other talks with armed criminal groups outside the law.

I strongly reject the attack with explosives that killed 8 policemen in San Luis, Huila. Solidarity with their families. These facts express a clear sabotage of total peace. I have asked the authorities to travel to the territory to take over the investigation.

– Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo)

September 2, 2022

The Colombian president urged the defense and interior ministers and the director general of the National Police to send a team to investigate the events and make urgent decisions in the face of the attack. A special investigative commission from the Prosecutor’s Office will also arrive in the city of Neiva.

At least seven officers of the Colombian National Police were murdered in the department of Huila, after being victims of an attack with explosives carried out by an irregular armed group.

The attack occurred in the San Luis district of the municipality of Neiva, when the policemen were ambushed and attacked with explosives and bursts of gunfire.

The Colombian National Police is in mourning. The country is in mourning!

Press release on the unfortunate events that occurred in the department of Huila, where 7 of our colleagues were killed in a reprehensible attack. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/g6UALyXZo8

– Colombian Police (@PoliciaColombia)

September 3, 2022

The attack would have occurred at the time that the officials were traveling in a police van and an explosive was activated as they passed.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source