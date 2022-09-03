President of Peru denounces judicial distractions | News

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo denounced on Friday before trade union representatives that the opposition’s tactic of affecting his image and frequently citing him for judicial statements seeks to distract him from his executive functions.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Defense of Pedro Castillo presents guardianship before the Judiciary

During a meeting with members of the National Confederation of State Workers and the National Federation of Municipal Workers at the Government Palace, Castillo accused the opposition-majority congress of hindering his work and overshadowing his achievements.

“We are working from 5:30 am to 12 midnight, coordinating with our ministers, with the Premier, to move the country forward. And suddenly they summon us to other places to testify, for things they manufacture. They are not going to distract us,” said the president.

President @PedroCastilloTeaccompanied by the owner of @MTPE_Peruheld a meeting with leaders and members of the National Confederation of State Workers of Peru -CTE-Peru and representatives of the National Federation of Municipal Workers of Peru – FENAOMP. pic.twitter.com/gm5hoUoTKp

– Presidency of Peru ���� (@presidenciaperu)

September 2, 2022

Later he assured that in his government the ministers will serve the people and solve their problems.

“Your rights are our obligations. If we must correct some norms, we will do it, hand in hand. I call on all the authorities to be on the side of the worker and treat them with dignity,” added Castillo.

As a result of the meeting, the president instructed the Minister of Labor, Alejandro Salas, to install technical tables to manage the demands of the workers.

Interesting approach. CTE and FENAOMP are important bases of the CGTP because they have the capacity to mobilize. It is the clearest support to date of formal trade unionism for the government. @ocoronelc

– Carlos Mejia A. (@carlosmejia1967)

September 3, 2022

“I have the task of ensuring that all workers in the country are respected,” Salas stressed at the time.

Castillo must appear to testify next Monday before the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office on two of the five cases under investigation, while his lawyer explained that he will probably remain silent until the Public Ministry gathers all the corresponding evidence of conviction.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source