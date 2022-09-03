Seven curious facts about the writer Eduardo Galeano | News

On September 3, 1940, the writer and journalist Eduardo Galeano was born in the city of Montevideo, Uruguay. He is considered one of the most influential critical minds in Latin America.

In his works, Galeano demonstrates his commitment to the reality of the Latin American peoples and explores the roots and political-social mechanisms of Latin America.

Eduardo Galeano had more than one name. He had three. Eduardo (the one who accompanied him all his life and consecrated him to writing and humility), and the others, Germán and María, of whom he would not keep, not even to mention his books.

Get to know some not so widespread curiosities of this transcendental author of literary aesthetics and daily transformation, in that combination that is so lacking in art and politics.

1

He started in journalism at the age of fourteen, in the socialist weekly El Sol, in which he published drawings and political caricatures and signed as Gius.

two

In 1973 he went into exile in Argentina, where he founded the magazine Crisis, and in 1976 he continued his exile in Spain.

3

His work has been translated into more than twenty languages.

4

Passionate about soccer. He wrote various articles such as Soccer in the sun and shadow, and he preferred Boca Juniors, one of the most emblematic clubs in Argentina. Cerrado por futbol is a book that compiles most of Galeano’s texts on the subject.

5

At just 31 years old, he wrote The Open Veins of Latin America.

6

He founded and directed his own editorial El Chanchito.

According to the Royal Academy of the Spanish Language, in some regions piglet means “pig-shaped piggy bank”.

7

On two occasions, Galeano won the Casa de las Américas Prize (in 1975 and 1978) awarded by the Cuban cultural institution of the same name.

We share some fragments of texts by Eduardo Galeano so that this September 3, the day of his birth, you have him closer.

The body

The Church says: The body is a fault.

Science says: The body is a machine.

Advertising says: The body is a business.

The body says: I am a party.

grape and wine

A man from the vineyards spoke, in agony, in Marcela’s ear. Before she died, she revealed a secret to him: “The grape,” she whispered, “is made of wine.”

Marcela Pérez-Silva told me about it, and I thought: If the grape is made of wine, maybe we are the words that tell who we are.

art for children

“She was sitting in a high chair, with a bowl of soup at eye level. She had her nose wrinkled and her teeth clenched and her arms crossed. Her mother called for help:

– Tell him a story, Onelio, he asked -. Tell him, you who are a writer.

And Onelio Jorge Cardoso, wielding a spoonful of soup, began his story:

– Once upon a time there was a little bird who didn’t want to eat the food. The little bow tie had its beak closed, closed, and the mommy told her: “You’re going to be short, little bird, if you don’t eat the food.” But the bow tie did not pay attention to the mommy and she did not open her little beak…

And then the girl interrupted him:

“What a shitty bow tie,” he said.

