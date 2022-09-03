Argentine deputies will meet to repudiate the attack on Cristina Fernández | News

The Chamber of Deputies of the Argentine Congress convened a special session for this Saturday to denounce the assassination attempt on Vice President Cristina Fernández.

Argentine movements issue document in support of the vice president

The session was requested by the representatives of the Frente de Todos to denounce the criminal act and demand a prompt investigation and conviction of those responsible for the assassination attempt.

From the bench of Together for Change (JxC) and other opposition spaces they have not yet decided if they will attend the special session.

The decision to convene the session was made official, minutes after the end of the cabinet meeting at Casa Rosada, in which the president of the lower house, Cecilia Moreau, and the head of the ruling bloc of deputies, Germán Martínez, participated.

It is expected that the session began at 12:00, local time, and during it a draft resolution will be analyzed to express “the strongest condemnation and repudiation of the assassination attempt committed against the two-time president of this nation.”

We accompany the vice president and her family at this time, and we request that this fact be clarified, which hurts our history in democracy.

We summon the entire national political leadership and the people so that in Argentina we return to live in social peace.

The attack on Cristina Fernández was repudiated and condemned by all political sectors and by social and union groups that called for a march to Plaza de Mayo that was held this afternoon to repudiate the act and express their solidarity with the former president.

On radio and television, President Alberto Fernández reported that he had arranged to declare Friday a national holiday so that supporters of the former president can express their support and march in defense of life, democracy and in solidarity.

Similar demonstrations took place in other territories of this nation such as Santa Fe, Córdoba, Neuquén and Mar del Plata, among others.

Around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Argentine vice president was the victim of an assassination attempt committed by an individual identified as Fernando Sabag, 35, of Brazilian nationality, who pointed a firearm at Cristina Fernández’s head when she was greeting people who They were near his home to express their support.





