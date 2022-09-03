New riot reported in Ecuadorian Litoral prison | News

The National Comprehensive Care Service for Adults Deprived of Liberty in Ecuador (Snai) reported a new riot at the Litoral Penitentiary, located on the outskirts of the city of Guayaquil and the epicenter of a notorious prison insecurity crisis that shook the country. Recently.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UN announces participation in dialogue table in Ecuador

According to the initial Snai report, a prison guide was treated at a health home and “it was verified that two people deprived of liberty were injured”, all in their arms, while witnesses close to the events also heard shots, explosions and screams. into the interior of the enclosure.

Elite police commandos are trying to retake control of the center after confirming clashes between residents of different blocks and so far they have managed to free some fifteen guards who were being held.

From the verification made, it was verified that two persons deprived of liberty (PPL) were injured -both in their right arms- and have been immediately treated. Meanwhile, the prison security agent (ASP) has already been treated at a health home. pic.twitter.com/zagWSmf8WH

– SNAI Ecuador (@SNAI_Ec)

September 3, 2022

Relatives who were visiting the penitentiary, mostly women, were also evacuated.

Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo clarified that the original conflict was between inmates in pavilions three and four.

For their part, unconfirmed sources on the ground speculate that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel is responsible for the disturbances, in rivalry with other criminal groups.

A few hours ago several shots were heard inside the Litoral Penitentiary in Guayaquil.

They say that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel has taken over some Pavilions, more information later. pic.twitter.com/ms7sSeJaRb

– DIVINE JUSTICE (@CorruptaJustici)

September 3, 2022

Since 2020 in Ecuador, some 400 inmates have died due to acts of violence, in struggles between rival gangs for the preponderance and internal control of the penitentiaries.

In September 2021, 123 inmates were murdered in similar situations in the Litoral, the largest prison massacre in the nation’s history, and another 65 perished two months later.

Currently, the Litoral Penitentiary houses some 6,800 inmates in overcrowding, within a space designed to house only 5,246.

The events occur in the midst of a prison census carried out by the Government to reverse the prevailing situation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source