Mexican deputies approve reform of the National Guard | News

The plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico approved in the early hours of Saturday, the initiative of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to make the National Guard go from the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC) to the Secretariat of National Defense ( Sedena).

With the support of deputies from the ruling Morena party and their allies from the Labor Party (PT) and the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico (PVEM), the lower house gave the green light to the opinion presented by deputy Ignacio Mier, which took up the content of the project sent by President López Obrador.

The voting in general of the four laws included in the reform promoted by the Mexican president began around 01:00 (local time).

�� The Plenum of the Chamber of Deputies approves, in general, modifications to provisions of various laws regarding the National Guard and Public Security.

September 3, 2022

The bill establishes that Sedena will be in charge of “the operational and administrative control of the National Guard.”

Likewise, it indicates that the National Guard may “assist the permanent Armed Forces in the exercise of their missions, when so ordered by the head of the Federal Executive Branch.”

#Last minute 265 votes in favor, 219 against and 1 abstention. In general, they endorse the transitional articles of the decree that amends various laws regarding the National Guard and Public Security. pic.twitter.com/u0LFLFuuc3

September 3, 2022

According to the initiative, Sedena will be in charge of developing the operational programs and strategies of the National Guard, as well as “organizing the territorial distribution” of the aforementioned institution.

According to the Mexican government, when the National Guard takes control of the Sedena, the armed body will be strengthened and corruption will be prevented.

▪️ Deputies and deputies set a position for and against the initiative with a draft decree that reforms, adds and repeals provisions of various laws on National Guard and Public Security.

September 3, 2022

In contrast, the opposition argues that this will further militarize public security tasks when the commitment when the National Guard was created in 2019 was that this corporation be civilian in nature.





