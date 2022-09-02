Government of Panama regulates medicinal and therapeutic use of cannabis | News

The president of Panama, Laurentino Cortizo, sanctioned two decree laws on Wednesday to regulate the medicinal and therapeutic use of cannabis and its derivatives in the country, as well as the creation of the National Directorate for the Monitoring of Activities Related to Medicinal Cannabis.

The head of state stated that the regulations seek to develop the best management model for the industry of this substance in the health area in the nation, and to provide relief to thousands of patients who have waited for this solution for years.

“Our intention is to promote in the medium and long term the establishment of local and foreign companies that can supply the domestic market using raw materials produced in Panama,” said the president.

I signed the Executive Decree that regulates Law 242 of 2021, which regulates the medicinal and therapeutic use of cannabis and its derivatives; one of the strongest regulations at the regional level, to allow the consumption of processed cannabis and provide relief to thousands of patients. pic.twitter.com/353KP89gSE

– Nito Cortizo (@NitoCortizo)

August 31, 2022

The regulations will apply to legal entities that import, export, plant, cultivate and market cannabis and its derivatives for medicinal or scientific purposes. In addition, it allows the data of patients enrolled in the National Program for the Study and Medicinal Use of Cannabis and its derivatives to be protected.

With regard to the creation of the National Directorate for the Monitoring of Activities Related to Medicinal Cannabis, this entity will be attached to the Ministry of Public Security, and will be made up of officials from the National Police, the National Aeronaval Service, the National Border Service and among other specialized security personnel.

The Executive stated that “the marketing of the products will be done under strict import control with a traceability program that includes monitoring, from the cultivation areas to the laboratories and final sale points.”

“It is important to note that we are inviting research centers with greater recognition worldwide, specialized institutes and universities, to establish themselves in Panama with the aim of conducting clinical studies that benefit our country and the world,” he emphasized.

The regulation is the result of three years of work, collaboration and coordination between various instances of the Executive Branch and the National Assembly, the authorities reiterated.





