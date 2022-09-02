Yellow and green alerts extended due to rains in Honduras | News

Honduran authorities announced this Thursday that the yellow and green alerts declared in the respective departments of the country have been extended due to the intense rains that affect the territory due to the low pressure system.

In a bulletin, the Secretary of State for National Risk and Contingency Management Offices (Copeco) specified that the yellow alert, which is for surveillance, will be in effect for another 48 hours in the departments of Comayagua, La Paz, Lempira, Intibucá, Copán, Ocotepeque, Santa Bárbara, Cortés and Yoro.

“Furthermore, Copeco decided to raise Francisco Morazán to this alert level, due to the continuation of the heavy rains generated by the low pressure system in the national territory,” the entity said.

Likewise, he noted that “the green alert is extended for the same period for the remaining eight departments that comprise: Atlántida, Colón, Islas de la Bahía, Olancho, Gracias a Dios, El Paraíso, Choluteca and Valle.”

The authorities anticipate that the rains will continue at night, with greater intensity over the southern region (Choluteca-Valle) and the West (Lempira, Copán), while they do not suppress the possibility of drizzles in the capital.

For its part, the Center for Atmospheric, Oceanographic and Seismic Studies (Cenaos) projected that the low pressure system favors the convergence of wind and humidity from the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, which generates cloudiness, rains and showers with electrical activity .

In this sense, the Cenaos confirmed that the Early Warning System and the first response entities, as well as the Study Center of the Sula Valley (north), continue “in constant monitoring and observance of the floods of the Ulúa and Chamelecón rivers. over the Sula Valley and surrounding municipalities”.





