Argentine President repudiates attack against Cristina Fernández | News

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, repudiated this Thursday night the attack against the country’s vice president, Cristina Fernández, from which she emerged unharmed, and declared that it is the most serious event that has occurred since they recovered democracy.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They arrest a person who tried to attack the vice president

“This attack deserves the strongest repudiation of the entire Argentine society, of all political sectors, of all the men and women of the Republic, because all these events affect our democracy,” stressed the head of state.

The president of the South American country specified that Cristina remains alive for a reason that has not yet been technically determined and that reality has moved the entire Argentine people and their companions who embrace her in solidarity.

Assessing the obligation to recover democratic coexistence that has been broken by hate speech, Alberto Fernández stressed that “we can discern and have profound disagreements, but in a democratic society hate speech generates violence” and “there is no possibility that violence lives with democracy”.

“Argentina cannot lose another minute, there is no time. It is necessary to banish violence from discourse and society”, Fernandez emphasized and communicated that it is necessary to banish violence and hatred from political and media discourse and from life in society.

The head of the Executive power said that “we are facing an event that has an extreme institutional and human seriousness. Our vice president has been attacked and social peace has been disturbed.”

The president also summoned each of the Argentines, the political and social leadership, the media to reject any form of violence. “We need to repudiate the disqualifying and stigmatizing words that divide us,” he pointed out.

Pdte #Argentina Alberto Fernandez condemns the attack against his Vice Pdta @CFKArgentina in the “most serious event that has happened since we have recovered our democracy.” “There is no chance that violence coexists with democracy.” pic.twitter.com/bYXnA9wLCl

– Rolando Segura (@rolandoteleSUR)

September 2, 2022

“I have communicated with the judge who is investigating what happened and I have asked her to clarify the responsibilities and the facts, to ensure the life of the accused who is detained today,” he said.

The dignitary appreciated that the commotion and repudiation that this fact generates “becomes a permanent commitment to eradicate hatred and violence from life in democracy.”

He declared this Friday as a national holiday, so that “the Argentine people in peace and harmony can express themselves in defense of life, democracy and in solidarity with the vice president.”

He reiterated the Government’s commitment to work every day to live in democracy and peace.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source