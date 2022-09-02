Who is the detainee for attempting against the life of Cristina Fernández? | News

Argentine authorities confirmed this Thursday that Fernando André Sabag Montiel, arrested for the attempted assassination of Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, was transferred to the mayor’s office of the Investigations Superintendence of the Argentine Federal Police (PFA), in the Villa Lugano neighborhood.

Sabag Montiel, a 35-year-old Brazilian citizen who had lived in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa del Parque for years, was detained in the Mayor’s Office of the Superintendence, in Madariaga and General Paz Avenue, and put at the disposal of the federal judge number 5 María Eugenia Capuchetti, in addition to intervening the Federal Prosecutor’s Office 10.

Data provided by the Ministry of Security of the South American country maintain that the individual has a criminal record for finding a 35-centimeter-long knife in his possession after being subjected to a police search in March 2021, and which he said he was carrying to defend himself.

This is Fernando André Sabag Montiel, alias “Salim”, the person arrested for the attempted assassination of Cristina Kirchner. A few weeks ago he came out on a Chronicle mobile. pic.twitter.com/68u7JOY8NU

– Hernan Gerardo Soto (@hernangsoto)

September 2, 2022

Said entity details that at that time, Sapag Montiel was arrested by law enforcement officers when he was driving a black Chevrolet Prisma, without a rear license plate, claiming to be an employee of a telephone company.

Due to said incident, a misdemeanor record was opened, a process in which the Prosecutor’s Office number 8 intervened, in addition to the fact that the file was archived some time later.

Custody failed @CFKArgentina on Tuesday we had filed a criminal complaint for the threats.

Yesterday Judge De Campos declared himself incompetent. A cheeky man who stepped on the cause for 5 months being able to investigate. He did nothing!

– Gregorio Dalbon (@Gregoriodalbon)

September 2, 2022

The Defense portfolio details that commercial records indicate Sapag Montiel as registered and dedicated to the “non-regular urban and suburban automotive transport service for free passengers, which includes special urban services such as charters, and contracted services.”

The weapon the weapon used by Sabag Montiel was a 40-caliber Bersa pistol, which had five projectiles in its magazine, according to a preliminary expert report, which details that since the slider was bad, the projectile did not enter it and did not come out when the gun was triggered.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



