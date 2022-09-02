President of Mexico presents his fourth Government report | News

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), presented this Thursday his fourth government management report, in a context where his approval rating has reached 54 percent in the month of August.

Mexican President emphasizes that there will be no impunity for Ayotzinapa

The Mexican president stressed that in the conception of the government the fundamental thing is not quantitative, but qualitative, where the equitable distribution of income and wealth has greater weight.

“The ultimate goal of a State is to create the conditions so that people can live happily,” declared López Obrador, who stressed at the same time that economic growth makes no sense “except as a means to achieve a higher purpose: the general well-being of the population and, even more precisely, the material well-being and the well-being of the soul”.

The economic data pointed out by the head of state reflected that the levels prior to the Covid-19 pandemic had been recovered. “Today there are 21,236,866 workers registered with Social Security, that is, 623,330 more than before the pandemic,” he said.

“With a better distribution of income, we have managed to reduce inequality and poverty,” López Obrador stressed, even though the country registers an accumulated inflation of 8.62 percent, despite the fact that the Ministry of Finance activated a plan in May to contain the widespread increase in the costs of food, fertilizers, electricity and gasoline.

However, AMLO reported that if it had not been for the government plan, “inflation would have reached 14 percent.” In another sense, the Executive noted that the plan of zero corruption and eradication of luxuries in the Government has allowed the use of some 2.4 billion extra Mexican pesos in the public budget.

wellness programs

According to AMLO, the Welfare programs contributed to older adults from 2018 to 2020 increasing their average quarterly income per person from 12,420 pesos to 13,586 pesos. And in relation to the indigenous population, it went from a quarterly income per person of 8,887 pesos to 10,057 pesos, which represents 13.6 percent more.

The dignitary also pointed out that support is given to a million poor children with disabilities and that scholarships have been offered to 11 million students.

Electric power

“The national electricity industry has also been strengthened. At the end of this six-year term, the Federal Electricity Commission, with an investment of approximately 9,300 million dollars, will increase its installed capacity by nearly 10,000 megawatts with the construction and modernization of 34 projects,” insisted López Obrador.

“We are no longer going to buy gasoline and diesel abroad, it will be produced in Mexico and the price of fuel will not increase,” AMLO specified.

Projects: Mayan Train

The president affirmed that 1,554 kilometers of the Mayan Train tracks will be completed and from July next year the 42 trains with 219 wagons that are already manufactured by Mexican hands in Ciudad Sahagún, Hidalgo, will begin to arrive and that they will provide service to tourists and local passengers from the southeast of Mexico.

“Even overcoming various obstacles, we are going to fulfill the commitment that the Mayan Train will be inaugurated in December 2023,” López Obrador specified, even though social and environmental justice organizations have denounced the effects on Mexican territory and the life of the communities. natives.

Security

“Since we came to government until today, crimes under federal jurisdiction have dropped by 29.3 percent,” confirmed the Mexican president, who added that a general decrease of 23.4 percent has been achieved in robbery crimes.

Kidnapping fell by 81 percent. Meanwhile, the Government has declared that “we can demonstrate that we have reduced the number of homicides by 2.82 percent and so far this year the decrease is estimated at 10.4 percent”, Mexican groups have recalled that violence against women continues, femicide and also the unfavorable scenario for the practice of journalism due to the growing murder of communicators in 2022.

