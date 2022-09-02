Lula da Silva maintains advantage in poll ahead of elections in Brazil | News

The former president of Brazil and presidential candidate for the Workers’ Party, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, maintains an advantage in the upcoming elections with 45 percent of voting intentions, according to the latest survey published this Thursday by Datafolha.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Peoples’ Permanent Tribunal sentences Bolsonaro for crimes against humanity

The polling agency details that the current head of state, Jair Bolsonaro, has 32 percent; To which he adds that Lula would have 48 percentage points of the valid votes, which would presumably point to the holding of a second round.

While Ciro Gomes (PDT) is in third place, with 9 percent; escorted by de Simone Tebet (MDB), with a 5; while Soraia Thronicke, Pablo Marçal and Felipe D’Avila appear with 1%.

DataFolha Survey | 08/31 to 09/01 (After the electoral debate):

1st lap

Lulu 45% (-2)

Bolsonaro 32% (=)

Cyrus 9% (+2)

Tebet 5% (+3)

Target/Null: 4% (-2)

Undecided: 2% (=)

The third ways are growing, still far from the ballot. The definition is difficult in the first round.

– Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

September 2, 2022

The polling entity, in its first poll after the presidential debate last Sunday, deepened that the white and null votes add up to 4 percent, and the undecided ones 2.

In the same way, they detailed that in terms of spontaneous votes, Lula has 40 percent of the possible votes; Bolsonaro appears with 29; Cyrus reaches 4; and Simone Tebet scores the 2.

The survey shows that Lula achieves better results among the poorest, those who live in the Northeast region and those who receive government aid; while Bolsonaro exhibits better performance among the richest, whites and evangelicals:

Datafolha interviewed 5,734 people in 285 municipalities between August 30 and September 1 and registered with the Supreme Electoral Tribunal under number BR-00433/2022. They added in this regard that the margin of error of the same is approximately 2 percentage points.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source