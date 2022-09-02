They condemn the attack against the Argentine vice president | News

Presidents, leaders, organizations and social movements from around the world have spoken out this Thursday to condemn the attack against the Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, in which an armed man tried to assassinate her when she was greeting the militants who remain vigilant in front of her living place.

The authorities reported that the author of the act was identified as Fernando Andres Sabag Montiel, 35 years old, and of Brazilian origin. In addition, he carried a 22-caliber Bersa pistol and pointed it at the former president, but the guards intervened and the subject was placed at the order of Justice.

Regarding the incident, Argentine President Alberto Fernández repudiated what happened and explained that “a man pointed a firearm at his head and fired the trigger. Cristina remains alive because for a technically unconfirmed reason, the weapon that had five bullets did not It was shot despite having been a trigger”.

In addition, he declared this September 2 a national holiday “so that, in peace and harmony, the Argentine people can express themselves in defense of life, democracy and in solidarity with our vice president.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico informed, through the social network Twitter, that its Government “expresses its concern about the events that occurred today in Buenos Aires” and expressed its solidarity with Fernandez.

The Government of Mexico expresses its concern over the events that occurred today in Buenos Aires, while expressing its solidarity with the Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Fernández, and with the people and Government of that nation.

– Foreign Relations (@SRE_mx)

September 2, 2022

For his part, the Undersecretary for Human Rights, Population and Migration and president of the commission investigating the disappearance of the 43 students in Ayotzinapa, Alejandro Encinas, condemned “this act of intolerance and cowardice.”

My solidarity with Cristina Fernández de Kirchner @CFKArgentina and the Argentine people.

I condemn this act of intolerance and cowardice.

– Alejandro Encinas (@A_Encinas_R)

September 2, 2022

Bolivian President Luis Arce condemned the incident and sent “all our support to her, her family, the Argentine government and people.”

The former president of Bolivia and leader of the Movement for Socialism – Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples (MAS-IPSP), Evo Morales, also repudiated the “cowardly assassination attempt against our sister Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.”

We condemn the cowardly assassination attempt against our sister @CFKArgentina. All our solidarity to the vice president. The Great Homeland is with you sister. The criminal and servile right to imperialism will not pass. The free and worthy people #Argentina will defeat her. pic.twitter.com/oKQe5oI2BZ

– Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo)

September 2, 2022

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, stated through the aforementioned social network that “we transfer all our solidarity to the vice president, the Government and the Argentine people.”

Likewise, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez wrote that “for her, for the Government and for the Argentine people, all our support.”

In turn, the Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro strongly repudiated “this action that seeks to destabilize the peace of the brother Argentine people. The great homeland is with you, compañera!”

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría rejected “the nefarious attack against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, by a subject who tried, in vain, to shoot her.”

From the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela we repudiate the nefarious attack against the Vice President @CFKArgentinaby a subject who tried, in vain, to shoot him.

We reject this act of violence and stand in solidarity with the brave Cristina. We are with you!

– Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt)

September 2, 2022

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, joined the messages of solidarity and affirmed that “the assassination attempt on the vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández, deserves the repudiation and condemnation of the entire continent.”

The assassination attempt on the vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández, deserves the repudiation and condemnation of the entire continent. My solidarity with her, the Government and the Argentine people. The path will always be the debate of ideas and dialogue, never weapons or violence.

— Gabriel Boric Font (@gabrielboric)

September 2, 2022

The Executive Secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America – People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), Sacha Llorenti, stated that “we condemn and repudiate these terrible events and express our solidarity with her, her family and the people Argentinian”.

We are dismayed by the attempted assassination of the Vice President of Argentina @CFKArgentina.

We condemn and repudiate these terrible events and express our solidarity with her, her family and the Argentine people.

Hate will not win.

— Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti)

September 2, 2022

The leader of the Brazilian Workers’ Party (PT) and presidential candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, expressed “all my solidarity with my comrade Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, the victim of a fascist criminal who does not know how to respect differences and diversity.” .

All the minha solidaridade à companheira @CFKArgentina, victim of a criminal fascist who does not know how to respect differences and diversity. Cristina is a woman who deserves the respect of any democrat in the world. Thanks to God, she escaped unharmed.

– Lula 13 (@LulaOficial)

September 2, 2022

In another message, he urged that “the author suffer all legal consequences. This violence and political hatred that some have encouraged is a threat to democracy in our region. The democrats of the world will not tolerate any violence in political disagreements.”

Another message was sent by the former president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, who sent his solidarity to Vice President Fernández.

The leader of the Cuban revolution, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, for his part, sent a message of support to the vice president of Argentina, to whom he conveyed “all our solidarity and support in the face of the vile attack on your life.”

Dear Christina:

I send you all our solidarity and support in the face of the vile attack on your life, with the satisfaction that you have survived this reprehensible act.

With the greatest wishes that you are well, hugs you,

Raul Castro Ruz#AllWithCristina pic.twitter.com/GICDa1XaO3

— Presidency of Cuba ���� (@PresidenciaCuba)

September 2, 2022

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, issued a “resounding condemnation” of the assassination attempt, while sending a message of support to the Vice President and to all the Argentine people.

My love and solidarity, @CFKArgentina.

Our resounding condemnation of this attempted assassination and support for Vice President Cristina Fernández and the entire Argentine people.

Hate and violence will never defeat democracy.

– Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon)

September 2, 2022

The president of the Committee on International Relations and Regional Integration of the Honduran Congress and daughter of the president of that Central American nation, Xiomara Zelaya, joined in the condemnation “against the attempted assassination of comrade Cristina.”

We condemn the assassination attempt against comrade Cristina. I express our solidarity with the Vice President @CFKArgentina, and to the Argentine people who are experiencing a moment of anguish today. Latin America does not tolerate more crime and violence against peoples.

– Xiomara Zelaya (@pichuzelaya)

September 2, 2022

The Argentine president, during his speech, confirmed that he spoke with Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti, who is in charge of the case that investigates the attempted murder against the vice president, to ask her “to quickly clarify the responsibilities and the facts. I have also asked her that ensures the life of the directly accused who is detained”.

“Argentina cannot lose another minute. There is no time. It is necessary to banish violence and hatred from political and media discourse and from our life in society,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, the Russian government condemned the attempted assassination on Friday and welcomed the fact that a tragedy had not occurred.

For his part, Pope Francis communicated by telephone with Cristina Fernández to express his solidarity. Likewise, he sent a telegram of support to the president: “Having received the worrying news of the attack that your Excellency suffered yesterday afternoon, I wish to express my solidarity and closeness at this delicate moment.”





