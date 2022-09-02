Validity and dignity in the First Declaration of Havana | News

More than a million Cubans met on September 2, 1960 in a general assembly in the then civic square of the capital of that nation, and approved the First Declaration of Havana by show of hands, a manifesto of combat and rebellion that is significantly valid .

CMIO.org in sequence:

Assembly of Ecuador rejects US blockade against Cuba

Witnesses to the event narrated that when the leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, put the declaration of principles that he read to the vote, the auditorium vibrated with the fervor of a million people willing to defend their freedom and independence at whatever price was necessary. .

What motivated that reaction of the Cuban people? In what way did the aggressions of the Government of the United States (USA) against the Revolution chisel out such a heroic attitude? How did this act proclaim the right and duty of the peoples to eradicate the exploitative rule of imperialism and the oligarchy?

The principles set forth in the First Declaration of Havana remain in force 61 years after the transcendental proclamation by Fidel.

The Cuban people maintains an unavoidable commitment to defend the homeland against plans that threaten our sovereignty and self-determination. pic.twitter.com/vKV7EyfLLC

– Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP)

September 2, 2021

From the White House to the Ministry of Colonies

In the early 1960s, at the height of the attacks against Cuba, US President Dwight D. Eisenhower approved the “Program of Covert Action Against the Castro Regime.”

At this juncture, he expressed his interest in the Organization of American States (OAS) helping the White House to oppose the countries of Latin America against the Caribbean nation.

Months later, between August 22 and 29, 1960, the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the OAS took place in the capital of Costa Rica, San José, called the “Ministry of colonies” for its servility to imperialism.

Before the meeting, Fidel warned that behind the call a US maneuver was being woven to attack his nation. In addition, he made it clear that Cuba would go to that meeting to denounce all of Washington’s aggression against the economy of the peoples of Latin America.

“A unanimous clamor shakes all of Cuba today, resonates in our America and has repercussions in Asia, Africa and Europe. My small and heroic country is reissuing the classic struggle between David and Goliath” Raúl Roa, Foreign Minister of Dignity. #CubaForPeace pic.twitter.com/GW0KAv2YO1

– Agnes Becerra (@agnes_becerra)

July 6, 2022

So it was. The then Cuban foreign minister, Raúl Roa, expressed in San José that the Cuban Revolutionary Government was not attending “as a criminal, but as a prosecutor”, to launch without fear “his relentless accusation against the richest, most powerful and aggressive capitalist power in the world” .

Finally, and in a gesture of dignity, the Cuban delegation withdrew from the meeting and the OAS foreign ministers, except for Venezuela, approved a declaration that threatened the sovereignty and integrity of Cuba.

manly response

Fidel denounced such betrayal during a tribute to volunteer teachers that took place in Havana on August 29, but made it clear that the answer to those events would be given by the Cuban people on September 2.

That day, before the crowd, the revolutionary leader condemned imperialist interventionism in Latin America and denounced the attempts to put the Monroe Doctrine into practice based on the criteria “America for the ‘Americans’, those of the US”.

He stressed that what happened in San José, under the orders of the White House, not only violated the sovereignty, independence and dignity of Cuba, but of the peoples of Latin America.

He ratified that his country would be the standard-bearer of brotherhood and solidarity, as well as that it would march with the peoples and the dispossessed of the entire planet.

He stated that the concept of democracy had to respond to the workers and the oppressed, not to the oligarchies that perpetuated discrimination, the exploitation of workers, the exclusion of women and other scourges.

He stressed that the Soviet Union and China did not seek to penetrate the hemisphere or seize its wealth, but offered their solidarity to guarantee the sovereignty and security of the countries in the face of US hostility.

Fidel was undoubtedly a visionary man. On September 2, 1960, he left a document that concentrates guiding concepts of the Revolution: the First Declaration of Havana.

Today its principles are maintained and its people are willing to continue complying.

Country or Death! pic.twitter.com/DUcK9ISxHe

– Erika Farías Peña (@ErikaPSUV)

September 2, 2021

Fidel also proclaimed the right of workers to consider the national wealth theirs and enunciated the duty of workers, peasants, students, intellectuals, blacks, Indians, youth, women and the elderly to fight for their economic, political and social demands.

More than six decades later, in the midst of growing imperialist hostility that is also materializing in the digital war scenario, the peoples remain alert because the US continues to impose its interests through pressure, threats, criminalization, lies and manipulation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source