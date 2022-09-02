Argentines will hold demonstrations in solidarity with the vice president | News

Political parties and social organizations in Argentina called for several demonstrations this Friday in defense of democracy and in solidarity with Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, who was unharmed in an attack on Thursday.

The political organization La Cámpora, through its social networks, called its supporters to meet this Friday at 12:00 local time (15:00 GMT) in the Plaza de Mayo, in the country’s capital Buenos Aires, with the goal of “defending democracy”.

“In defense of democracy, Everyone to the Plaza! See you tomorrow at 12 pm. Bring your flag”, published the government coalition Frente de Todos on its Twitter account.

Other organizations, including the Evita Movement, called for a rally “in defense of democracy and in solidarity” with the vice president of the South American country for 5:00 p.m. local time (8:00 p.m. GMT) in Plaza 25 de Mayo.

This Friday, the spokeswoman for the Argentine Presidency, Gabriela Cerruti, published on her Twitter account the Decree of Necessity and Urgency ordered by President Alberto Fernández to establish this day as a national holiday, so that “citizens can express their profound repudiation of the attack”.

“I have arranged to declare tomorrow a national holiday so that, in peace and harmony, the Argentine people can express themselves in defense of life, democracy and in solidarity with the vice president,” the head of state said in a message to the nation in which he repudiated the assassination attempt, for which a person is detained in a police facility.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



