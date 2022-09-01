Venezuela highlights growth of multiproductive economy | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted on Wednesday the growth of the multiproductive economy despite the coercive and unilateral sanctions that the United States (USA) imposes on the country.

“The rentier economy was defeated, it left the real, productive economy standing, and in this case the agricultural economy. The economy that generates wealth in the country has remained standing. I resumed the Bolivarian economic agenda, I re-impelled the agenda with the nine vertices, and with all those economic policy instruments and work actions we reactivated the different engines”, said the president.

The head of state reported that Venezuela has been growing for four consecutive quarters at a rate higher than 17 percent of the non-oil real economy. “First time in 120 years,” he said.

“Venezuela is growing the economy of the countryside, industry, communications, not the economy of papers or rentiers,” he said. In the same way, the head of the Executive has proposed in oil matters to save a fund to “guarantee the generations of the future, the investments and the economic stability of the country”, President Maduro emphasized.

This conception of economy for the Venezuelan president is due to the production of goods, as well as a variety of services that meet the needs of the population, at the same time, he stressed that this allows the generation of currencies such as cryptocurrencies, dollars, euros and other currencies. .

Productivity results

“Venezuela is breaking records this year to produce soybeans, white and yellow corn, rice, beans, thanks to the hands of producers and producers! Venezuela producer and exporter of food,” reiterated the president.

In the coming years, the national government sets a production goal of 100,000 hectares of soybeans in the next three years in the state of Monagas

In this sense, the dignitary indicated that for the next three years the goal is to produce 250,000 hectares of soybeans between the states of Monagas (100,000), Anzoátegui (100,000) and Guárico (50,000).

On the other hand, the head of state denounced that there are sectors that conspire against the country’s economic recovery and have turned the economy into a trench for destruction.

“They are the same ones who once turned the economy into a political trench for destruction; but Venezuela has already changed and we cannot allow them to disturb our economic recovery”, he pointed out.

Call to investors

The president of Venezuela summoned international businessmen and investors to come to the nation to produce, affirming that the country has hectares for national production and international export.

“There are many investors from Argentina, Colombia and other countries who want to come, I tell everyone; this is the land to produce food, Venezuela is going to be at the center of food production, so I say and so it will be”, he said.

On the other hand, he pointed out that “Monagas is envisioned to become the epicenter of agro-industrial development in Venezuela, and this soybean production and all the projects that are coming is a sign that it is possible to produce food for all our people here in Venezuela.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



