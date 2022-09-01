Survey: Lula would obtain 44% of the votes in elections in Brazil | News

The researcher PoderData of Brazil registered this Wednesday that the former president and current presidential candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has 44 percent of the voting intentions, while the current head of state, Jair Bolsonaro, reaches 36 percent of the votes.

Lula maintains electoral advantage over Bolsonaro in Brazil

In this sense, as a result of a survey, applied from August 28 to 30 by the institute, President Jair Bolsonaro only changed one percentage point to 36 percent, for which Lula’s advantage amounts to eight points, a figure marked last July.

Likewise, in the survey the rest of the candidates were presented to the interviewees, obtaining the member of the Democratic Labor Party, Ciro Gomes, eight percent of the voting intentions; of the Brazilian Democratic Movement, Simone Tebet, four percent of the votes; and for the Christian Democracy party, José María Eymael, with only one percent.

It should be noted that among the candidates who did not score were for the Novo party, Felipe D’Avila; of the Pros, Pablo Marçal; of Popular Unity, Leonardo Péricles; and four other applicants.

In another order, another survey carried out by the Quaest institute revealed that, although the possibility of a possible victory for Lula da Silva in the first round is not ruled out, the PT leader would win with 51 percent in a possible second round while that Bolsonaro would achieve 37 percent.

It is worth mentioning that, during the day, former president Lula da Silva visited the capital of the state of Amazonas, Manaus, where he met with 35 entities and social movements as part of his electoral campaign.

