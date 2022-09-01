They denounce the murder of another social leader in Nariño, Colombia | News

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) of Colombia denounced this Wednesday the murder of another social leader in the municipality of Magüi Payán, department of Nariño.

They are Juan Quiñones Angulo, who served as a member of the La Voz de los Negros Community Council; and also as a victim of antipersonnel mines he participated in the meetings of Education in the Risk of Antipersonnel Mines (ERM) of the CIREC foundation.

Indepaz details that Angulo died in the middle of a confrontation between factions of armed groups that tried to gain control of said territory, becoming the 123rd social leader killed on Colombian soil so far this year; and number 1,350 since the signing of the peace agreements in 2016.

For its part, the Ombudsman’s Office had issued an early warning in the municipalities of Magüi Payán and Roberto Payán due to the prevailing poverty and marginalization in the region; which has facilitated the presence of residual armed groups operating in the area; as well as the proliferation of phenomena such as drug trafficking.

The Franco Benavides Mobile Column – 30th Front, the ELN, the Alfonso Cano Western Bloc – BOAC Marquetalia; in addition to raids by the AGC.

In addition to the murder of social leaders in the South American country as a result of internal violence, the occurrence in 2022 of 73 massacres, which have claimed the lives of 244 people; and 32 former signatories of the Peace Accords.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



