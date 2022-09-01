They decorate in Cuba protagonists of fire extinction in Matanzas | News

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, presided this Wednesday in Havana at the award ceremony for women and men who were in the front line of confrontation to the devastating fire at the Supertanker Base in Matanzas province.

The head of state, together with other high-ranking government officials, imposed the orders Antonio Maceo, Mariana Grajales, Ana Betancourt and June 6, Grade III for service to the country on a representation of soldiers, officers and civilian workers of the Armed Forces. Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior.

In addition to members of the Red Cross, and members of the Cuban press for their outstanding participation in the events related to the incident that occurred on August 5 in the Matanzas industrial zone.

Distinctions that were added to the granting of the Ignacio Agramonte and Calixto García medals for the security of internal order and for courage during service; in addition to posthumous decorations for fallen combatants in the line of duty.

In this sense, the head of state expressed that “the courage of these men and women is incalculable, since they risked their lives to save many people.”

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Alejandro Alonso Alvarez, in charge of a fire crew from the province of Mayabeque, and still convalescing from injuries sustained during the fire, confirmed that at times like this he feels much more committed to his profession and the Revolution.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Colonel Liset Bron Castellanos, avoided that it represents pride “to receive such a high decoration, but not towards myself, but on behalf of all the comrades who minute by minute had the task of putting out the fire, for the people who he had hopes for the job and that he trusted us”.

They accompanied the leader of the Executive, Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic, Salvador Valdés Mesa, Vice President of the country, Esteban Lazo Hernández, President of the National Assembly of People’s Power, and other senior leaders of the Party, the Government, the Armed Forces Revolutionaries, the Ministry of the Interior; while it was known that similar ceremonies will be held in various provinces of the country.

