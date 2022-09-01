Know the main changes of the proposed Constitution in Chile | News

More than 15 million Chilean citizens are summoned to go to the polls this September 4 in order to decide whether they want to approve the new Constitution or maintain the current one, which dates from the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990).

According to the electoral law, to be approved the new Magna Carta must reach 50 percent plus one of the votes. If it is rejected, the one in force since 1980 will be maintained, which has been modified fifty times in the last 40 years.

The proposed new Constitution, drafted for a year by the members of the Constitutional Convention and which emerged as a response to the social outbreak of 2019, establishes numerous changes with respect to the current one and includes hitherto unpublished rights.

Main changes of the new Constitution proposed in Chile Plurinational and ecological state

“Chile is a social and democratic state of law. It is multinational, intercultural and ecological. It is constituted as a supportive Republic, its democracy is equal and recognizes dignity, freedom, substantive equality of human beings and their indissoluble relationship with nature as intrinsic and inalienable values.

Thus begins the first article of the proposed new Chilean Constitution. Giving the line of deep and major changes.

Recognition of native peoples

The constitutional text accepts autonomy and rights, proposing guarantees in territorial terms with the recognition of spaces, lands, cultures, education, health, beliefs and languages ​​of all indigenous peoples.

Nature and the human right to water

The proposal establishes that water is an essential resource for life and the exercise of human rights and nature. Therefore, it is the duty of the State to protect the waters in all their states and phases, in addition to their hydrological cycle.

The National Water Agency will have an autonomous character, with legal personality and its own assets. And it is in charge of ensuring the sustainable use of water for present and future generations, access to the human right to water and sanitation, and the conservation and preservation of its associated ecosystems.

Protect biodiversity, preserving, conserving and restoring the habitat of native wild species in the quantity and adequate distribution to sustain the viability of their populations and ensure the conditions for their survival and non-extinction.

Parity, diversity, equality, non-discrimination and a life free of violence

It protects and enforces human rights. It supports the condition of equality in participation in society and politics independent of sex, gender or sexual orientation.

It ensures equality before the law and the principle of non-discrimination. Eradicates violence by the justice system. Consecrate a life free of violence against children, women and sexual diversity/dissidence.

It goes from a “democratic republic” to a “parity democracy”, which implies that women must occupy at least 50 percent of all State bodies, for which it proposes taking measures to achieve substantive equality and Parity.

According to María Elisa Quinteros, who was president of the Constitutional Convention, this is “the first parity Constitution in the world.”

Education rights

The Constitution recognizes that all people have the right to education and that this is a primary and unavoidable duty of the State.

Guarantees the freedom of education, including the freedom of fathers, mothers, attorneys-in-fact and attorneys-in-fact to choose the type of education for the people in their care, respecting the best interests and progressive autonomy of children and adolescents “to quality education ”.

Three educational functions are recognized; research, teaching and collaboration with society. It places public education at the center. It proposes a state university per region, reinforcing decentralized development and considering “community, regional and national needs.”





