Colombian President Gustavo Petro has a 56% approval rating | News

The Colombian research and marketing advisory firm Invamer said Wednesday that the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, began his term with 56 percent approval.

Invamer details that Petro’s disapproval rate during his first 25 days in office reached 20 percent; while his level of approval is four percentage points higher than that of his predecessor, Iván Duque, when a similar survey was applied four years ago.

The Invamer study was applied to 1,200 people in Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Barranquilla and Bucaramanga, the five largest cities in the country, between last August 20 and 28; and points out that 33 percent of those surveyed consider that things in the country are improving.

Officials of the previous government, not content with having left the country infested with armed groups, have the shamelessness to criticize the efforts being made to achieve Total Peace. They should keep silent as they did not fulfill their constitutional duty to seek peace

– Iván Cepeda Castro (@IvanCepedaCast)

August 29, 2022

While 48 percent estimate that they are getting worse, pointing out 38 percent of them unemployment and the economy as the main problem of the nation; seconded by public order and security with 19 percent, and corruption”, with 18.

For its part, Vice President Francia Márquez’s approval rating stood at 54 percent, according to data provided by the polling entity and which, as specified, could present a margin of error of 2.83.

As a government, we will transform the countryside, we will guarantee the right to land and work, we will eradicate hunger and we will close the gap between the countryside and the city.

– Francia Márquez Mina (@FranciaMarquezM)

August 31, 2022

During this initial period of his administration, the Colombian president and his ministerial cabinet are committed to promoting the total peace proposal, which aims to negotiate with the armed factions that operate illegally in the country and materialize an agreement similar to the one signed in 2016 with the FARC guerrillas.

In addition to proposing other reforms in the educational, agricultural, health, and fiscal fields, among others, with a marked projection and social impact; to which he has added the official reestablishment of diplomatic relations with Venezuela.





