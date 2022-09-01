Lula da Silva highlights Venezuela’s solidarity in the fight against Covid-19 | News

The candidate for the presidency of Brazil and leader of the Workers’ Party, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, recognized this Wednesday the support provided by the Government of Venezuela to his country in the confrontation with the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During a campaign event held in Manaus, the former president thanked the ambassador of the Bolivarian Republic for sending oxygen to that region, which he remarked “was used to save lives here.”

Similarly, he condemned the fact that both the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, and the highest Brazilian health authorities, were aware of the tense situation in Manaus, and did not have the courage to send aid there.

In January 2021, in the 2nd wave of Covid-19, there was a lack of oxygen in Manaus. The government of Jair Bolsonaro knew of the difficulty since the previous month, according to Senate investigations.

Investigations carried out and revealed by the Senate of that South American nation detail that Bolsonaro was aware of the scenario evidenced in Manaus in January 2021 before the scourge of the second wave of Covid-19 a month in advance, and did not take the necessary actions to mitigate it. .

This is added to other investigations and accusations faced by the Brazilian head of state for his poor management, and attempts to boycott the ongoing electoral process.

Of which, according to the latest survey carried out by the researchers Powerdata and Quaest, Lula leads with 44 percent in voting intentions, while Bolsonaro fluctuates between 32 and 36 percentage points.





