Bolivia decrees optional use of face masks in open areas | News

The Minister of Health and Sports of Bolivia, Jeyson Auza, announced this Tuesday the optional use of the sanitary mask for open areas, as well as complying with the measures related to working hours included in the new regulations decreed from the decrease in infections by Covid. -19.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Bolivia confirms de-escalation of the fifth wave of Covid-19

In this sense, the health authority recalled that from July 1 to August 31, resolution 007 of the National Strategic Council for Health Emergencies was applied to face the fifth wave of infections by the disease.

Likewise, the entity reiterated that among the main health regulations that were established is maintaining continuous hours and teleworking, mandatory use of face masks, among others, which were made more flexible during the day.

The use of the chinstrap is made more flexible.

We communicate to the population that from now on the use of a chinstrap in open spaces is optional.

The National Strategic Council for Health Emergencies issued resolution 008, where biosafety and prevention measures were modified. pic.twitter.com/7aa9snVDhJ

– Jeyson Auza (@jeyson_auza)

August 30, 2022

“Specifically speaking, the biosafety and prevention measures are modified, within the framework of personal, family and community responsibility, the following biosafety and prevention measures are established for the general population, use of mandatory chinstrap in closed spaces, use of optional chinstrap in open spaces”, explained the headline.

Auza also added, as an effective prevention measure, voluntary and free anticovid immunization, while the Health and Sports portfolio will continue to promote actions aimed at increasing vaccination coverage in different age groups.

Bolivia frees from the use of the mask in open places. The Ministry of Labor may instruct the return to discontinuous working hours. National Council for Health Emergencies relaxes anti covid 19 stockings: Jeyson Auza, Min. Health: @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/dKhsEmP3Ps

– Freddy Morales (@FreddyteleSUR)

August 30, 2022

It is worth specifying that the modifications established in the working hours will be regulated by the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare based on the report issued.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source