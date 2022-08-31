They report a new massacre in Putumayo, Colombia | News

Colombia added a new massacre on Tuesday that left at least four dead in the department of Putumayo to add 73 violent acts of this type during 2022.

Indepaz confirms massacre number 72 during 2022 in Colombia

According to the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz), two of the victims of the massacre belonged to the Awá indigenous people.

The massacre took place in the municipality of Valle del Guamuez, Putumayo, and the victims were identified as Yobani Ortiz Cabezas, Bautista Ortiz, Manuel Anderson Villacorte Pascal, and Jhon Fredy Villacorte Pascal.

It was learned that the indigenous people of the Awá people were listed as missing on August 14 in the village of Brisas del Palmar, while the other two victims were apparently murdered near the place.

Massacre #73 occurred in 2022

08/28/22

Guamuez Valley, Putumayo

Four men were killed, including two community members from the Awá people who had been reported missing on August 14 in the Brisas del Palmar village.

According to Indepaz, the Ombudsman’s Office issued an alert for several Putumayo municipalities due to the presence of illegal armed groups in the rural areas of the department in southern Colombia.

This new massacre occurs after a weekend in which ten people were killed, including three community members from an indigenous reservation in the department of Nariño.

Three other people were killed on Sunday in the Montes neighborhood, in the city of Barranquilla, when they were in a nightclub.





