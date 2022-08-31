Brazilian court prohibits the use of weapons during election day | News

Brazil‘s Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided on Tuesday to ban the use of firearms on presidential election day in the vicinity of voting centers.

CMIO.org in sequence:

New poll keeps Lula as favorite in October elections

The measure will enter into force 48 hours before the day of the election and will extend until 24 hours after the end of the electoral day on October 2 and October 30 if there is a second round.

TSE magistrate Ricardo Lewandowski indicated that no armed person may be less than 100 meters from the polling place, except in the exceptional case of the police.

The proposal defended by Lewandowski had the support of the other members of the electoral court. As a result, the measure was approved unanimously.

The TSE judge admitted that Brazil is experiencing a situation of confrontation and that political violence affects different groups, right and left.

“The idea underlying the prohibition of the presence of armed persons in the polling place is, of course, to protect the exercise of suffrage from any threat, concrete or potential, regardless of its origin,” he specified.

“Weapons and votes are elements that are not mixed”, highlights Minister Ricardo Lewandowski of the TSE, who did not vote on or request me to suspend the carrying of weapons on election days. I am accompanying a non-TSE session.#DemocracySim #ArmasNão pic.twitter.com/TwFmCKHKLp

– Deputy Alencar Santana – #1358 (@AlencarBraga13)

August 30, 2022

For his part, the head of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, warned that carrying any war artifact in the polling place will be framed as an electoral crime and illegal possession of weapons.

On October 2, elections will be held to elect the president, governors, senators, federal, state and district deputies.

To date, the former president and candidate of the Workers’ Party, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, leads all the polls ahead of the presidential elections.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source