Get to know five curious facts about Trinidad and Tobago | News

This August 31, the people of Trinidad and Tobago commemorate the 60th anniversary of their nation, by separating from Great Britain and consolidating as an independent country.

On this same day, but in 1962, the independence of the Caribbean nation was proclaimed with the National People’s Movement, founded by Eric Williams, who would later become the nation’s prime minister after emancipation from the British Empire.

Trinidad and Tobago is a Caribbean country that, in addition to surprising for its popular rhythm, hides other curiosities. The territory is made up of two main islands: Trinidad, the largest and most populous, and the island of Tobago, which is actually the top of an underwater volcano, with coral beaches.

43 percent of the surface of the Island of Tobago is covered with forests. In addition, the territory is made up of the islands of Little Tobago, Monos, Chacachacare, Gasparee, Eggs and 21 other smaller islands.

This Caribbean island enjoys colorful landscapes, paradisiacal destinations, a very diverse fauna and an enriched culture, however, there are facts about this island that are not well known.

1. Original name

Prior to the colonization of the Spanish and their process of slavery, the island, today called Trinidad, was populated by Caribs and Tobago by the Kalugo.

Its indigenous name was Kairi or Leré, which means in the original language of those who were its first inhabitants “Land of hummingbirds”.

2. The island and Venezuela

Located northeast of Venezuela, Trinidad was part of what was the General Captaincy founded in 1777; All the founding territories of that General Captaincy are currently part of Venezuela: Caracas, Cumaná, Guayana, Maracaibo and Margarita, so it is believed that the island should continue to be part of Venezuelan territory, only 11 km away from the coast. Their separation was a product of the British invasion.

3. Fusion

Mainly, the island only covered the territory of Trinidad, until it was merged with Tobago in 1888, then in 1962, when it achieved its independence from the United Kingdom, it became a sovereign country named Trinidad and Tobago.

4. Popular rhythms

The calypso was born in Trinidad and Tobago to serve as a loudspeaker for political and social denunciations and over time it also became the banner of one of the most important celebrations in the country: Carnival.

From this musical style came another, soca (short for soul calypso), an Afro-Caribbean rhythm with an important electronic base that also combines the danceable melody of calypso with insistent percussion.

As far as calypso is concerned, the main instrument used to bring its component sounds to life are metal drums made from recycled oil barrels, called steel drums.

5. Ecosystems

Cerro del Aripo, at 940 meters (3,084 feet), is the highest point in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is part of the Aripo Massif and is located in the Cordillera del Norte on the island of Trinidad, northeast of the city of Arima.

In it lives the golden tree frog, who prefers to be in the highest territories.

Another of the surprises of Trinidad and Tobago is that the rivers that descend from the North mountain range of Trinidad form magnificent waterfalls.

