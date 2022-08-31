Another migratory caravan leaves from southern Mexico to the US | News

A caravan with about 1,000 migrants from Latin American countries left the Mexican city of Tapachula for the border with the United States on Tuesday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Mexican President emphasizes that there will be no impunity for Ayotzinapa

The group of people from Ecuador, Honduras, Colombia, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic, make up the seventh caravan of this nature during the month of August.

The tour departed from the city of Tapachula, Chiapas, in the southwest of the country, and its first goal is to reach San Pedro Tapanatepec, in the state of Oaxaca, where they hope to regularize their migratory status to travel legally and continue their journey to the northern border.

Members of the caravan told the press that so far the National Migration Institute (INM) has refused to issue their temporary permits, despite spending several days requesting it.

Chiapas is a border state with Guatemala and at times is oversaturated with migrants, so they hope to have better luck in other less complex regions for the aforementioned procedure.

Most of the group is made up of men, although there are 150 children and a large number of women in the middle of the journey, figures that could increase when they meet other migrants along the way.

Last year, Mexico deported more than 114,000 irregular migrants, according to official figures.

Despite this, the United States Customs and Border Protection Office (USCIS) declares that in the previous fiscal period they detained 1,734,686 people on the border with Mexico, a historical record.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source