Bolivia confirms de-escalation of the fifth wave of Covid-19 | News

The Bolivian Ministry of Health indicated this Monday at an official conference that the country began a de-escalation of Covid-19 positives in the fifth epidemiological wave with a 36 percent decrease in cases.

The Minister of Health, Jeyson Auza, specified that in this scenario, the suspension of the use of the sanitary mask in open spaces and the application of other measures such as working hours can be analyzed.

“In the next few hours we are going to convene the National Strategic Council for Health Emergencies where we will analyze points that as the Ministry of Health we already have approaches to continue returning to a new normality, we must discuss the use of an optional chinstrap in open spaces,” the official said.

In epidemiological week number 34, 7,198 cases were reported, which represents 4,116 fewer cases than the previous week, according to statements by the Bolivian health authorities.

Jeyson Auza reported that to date 14,922,544 doses of vaccines have been applied in the national territory and 6,334,692 first doses, 5,123,356 second doses, 998,652 single doses and 2,466,047 third and annual doses have been administered.

“These results are thanks to the comprehensive health strategy led by President Luis Arce with the vaccination plan, diagnostic tests, nasal antigen tests and free PCRs, thanks to the provision of sufficient medicines in each of the municipalities and the surveillance active epidemiological ”, valued the Minister of Health.





