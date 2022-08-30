Second death from monkeypox confirmed in Brazil | News

The Brazilian Ministry of Health confirmed this Monday the second fatality due to monkeypox, at the same time, reporting 4,493 confirmed infections and 4,860 suspected cases in the country.

According to the health authority, the second victim was 33 years old and was admitted to the Ferreira Machado hospital, in the city of Campos dos Goytacazes, in Rio de Janeiro.

The Municipal Secretary of Health of Campos dos Goytacazes specified that they continue to monitor who had contact with the recently deceased patient; but so far none show signs and symptoms of virus infection.

Likewise, the Brazilian state accumulates in the last 24 hours, 611 cases of smallpox and 61 suspects; while 474 infections are still under study and 751 were ruled out.

It should be noted that among the main symptoms of the disease, inflammation in the lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, as well as rashes on the hands and face, similar to those produced by traditional smallpox, although less serious, are detected.

For the spread of the disease, close contact with infectious material must occur by touching the skin lesions, which appear in the infected; as well as drops of sweat or through contaminated objects.

