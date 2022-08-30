Paraguayan government receives 500,000 doses of vaccines against Covid | News

The Paraguayan Ministry of Health received this Monday a cargo plane with 500,000 doses of the Moderna anticovid vaccine, as part of an agreement between the Government and the producer of the American drug.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Paraguay reports first case of monkeypox

According to the entity, the immunizers will be distributed to the vaccination centers to start their administration from next September 1, with the aim of starting immunization in the child population of five years and older.

In this sense, the vaccination schedules range from the age range of five to 11 years, with first and second doses, while from 12 to 17 years, first, second and a booster dose.

Five hundred thousand doses of Moderna arrive to promote vaccination against #COVID19

�� They will be supplied at the Public Health vaccination clinics, starting on September 1.

�� For the primary application (first and second dose) and for boosters.

➕ℹ️ pic.twitter.com/aO0JgjrDTK

– Ministry of Health (@msaludpy)

August 29, 2022

Likewise, the health authority indicated that the population aged 18 and over has the first and second dose, plus two booster doses.

The Ministry of Health added that after the administration of the Moderna vaccination scheme, an effectiveness greater than 95 percent is obtained to prevent serious cases of Covid-19, including variants such as Omicron.

It is worth specifying that in Paraguay 9,313,856 doses of vaccines against SARS-CoV-2, which causes the disease, were applied, and more than 3,500,000 people have the complete program, which represents 47.67 percent of the population. population.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source