Chilean government ratifies labor agreement against violence | News

The Government of Chile ratified on Monday Convention 190 of the International Labor Organization (ILO), through the signing of a bill that supports a work environment free of violence and harassment.

“This is the first international regulation that addresses violence and harassment in the workplace through a specific instrument referring to the rules that regulate labor relations,” the government said.

If approved in Congress, this law would be mandatory in all public and private sectors and would cover the formal and informal economy and urban or rural areas, in a context where 25 percent of complaints about harassment in the Directorate of Labor in Chile they are about sexual harassment, and 92 percent of them are carried out by women.

If this agreement is ratified, the State of Chile will have to monitor and control the application of the legislation, guarantee access to recourse and reparation, as well as mechanisms and procedures for notification and conflict resolution.

On the other hand, it must also protect the privacy and confidentiality of the people involved, provide for sanctions and that victims have effective access to mechanisms for claiming, assistance, reparation and conflict resolution, with a gender perspective.

According to a note published by the Chilean Government, the Convention requires that those who are protagonists of the measure “adopt an inclusive, integrated approach that takes into account gender considerations to prevent and eliminate violence and harassment in the world of work. ”.

“This approach contemplates action on prevention, protection, control of compliance, recourse and reparation, guidance, training and awareness, and takes into account third parties as victims and also as perpetrators of the crimes. acts”, reported the official website of the administration.

With the presence of the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, the Minister of Labor and Social Welfare, Jeannette Jara, and the Chancellor Antonia Urrejola, the Executive announced the ratification of the regulations, which were adopted in June 2019 at the International Conference of the Work, where the Chilean State voted in favor.

