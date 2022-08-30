Lula maintains electoral advantage over Bolsonaro in Brazil | News

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva maintains the leadership of the presidential race in Brazil with an advantage of 12 percentage points over President Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the latest Ipec survey, commissioned by Rede Globo, Lula da Silva appeared with 44 percent of the intention to vote, compared to 32 percent for Jair Bolsonaro.

According to the survey, the socialist leader and former union leader has practically the same percentage as all his rivals together, which would force Brazilians to elect their president in a second round, scheduled for October 30.

��IPEC: PRESIDENTIAL INQUIRY, from 26 to 28/08:

�� Lula (PT): 44% (=)

�� Bolsonaro (PL): 32% (=)

�� Cyrus (PDT): 7% (+1)

�� Tebet (MDB): 3% (+1)

The other candidates will mark 1% or less

⚪️ White and Null: 7% (-1)

⚫️ Undecided: 6% (-1)

– Central Elections (@CentralEleicoes)

August 30, 2022

The survey showed that if the second electoral round were held, Lula would obtain 50 percent of the voting intentions, while Bolsonaro would reach 37 percent.

The Ipec study revealed that 57 percent of those surveyed disapproved of Jair Bolsonaro’s management as head of the country.

#BrazilDecide | Ipec survey (ex Ibope) August 23 and 29:

lullah 44%

Bolsonaro 32%

Cyrus Gomes 7%

Tebet 3%

D’Avila 1%

Lula adds one point more than the rest of the candidates, within the margin of error. She could win the election in the first round.@teleSURtv

– Nacho Lemus (@LemusteleSUR)

August 30, 2022

The Ipec survey reflected the same results as those of other polling companies. According to the latest survey by the Datafolha firm, Lula da Silva’s advantage over Bolsonaro is 15 percentage points.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



