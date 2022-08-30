They order the cessation of police operations at the home of Cristina Fernández | News

The Argentine judge, Roberto Gallardo, ordered the mayor of Buenos Aires on Monday to cancel the police operation mounted for several days around the residence of Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernández, media reports.

The judge ordered Mayor Rodríguez Larreta to “immediately cease the execution of any police operation directly or indirectly linked to the custody of the person, family and/or address” of the former president, a prerogative that concerns only federal security.

According to the order, the Minister of Justice and Security must ensure the common tasks of the police in the prevention and prosecution of crime in the surroundings of the vice president’s home, within the framework of his legal powers and not interfere in federal custody. .

Thus, the judge responds to several amparo appeals previously presented by deputies from the Frente de Todos alliance, who declared that the objective of blocking the streets surrounding Fernández’s house in the Recoleta neighborhood was to create a state of siege.

The area remained fenced off throughout the weekend and surrounded by riot police to disperse thousands of sympathizers and supporters of the Peronist leader who gathered there to support her, despite heavy incidents of police repression.

The former president’s own son suffered police violence when trying to access his mother’s house, evidence videos circulating on social networks.

Cristina Fernández faces a possible sentence of 12 years in prison for alleged corruption in the so-called “Roadway” case, by leading an illicit association that defrauded the State of 1,000 million dollars, according to prosecutors.

Several personalities from the world of politics and social movements, including the acting president of the Argentine nation, Alberto Fernández, have denounced these “lawfare” maneuvers to discredit her and disqualify her from public office.

They consider her a “political persecution” of the opposition forces of the Argentine and international right, especially the media, judges and prosecutors in favor of “macrismo”, who have allied themselves in what some call the “judicial party”.





