Two massacres leave at least seven dead in Veracruz, Mexico | News

Amid the wave of violence sweeping through Mexico, two massacres left at least seven dead and two wounded in the state of Veracruz.

Veracruz authorities indicated that the two armed attacks took place in the municipalities of Tlalixcoyan and San Andrés Tuxtla.

The first massacre was reported on Monday morning, inside a house located in the municipality of Tlalixcoyan, where four members of a single family were murdered, including former municipal official Cándido Sánchez Vargas.

After the armed attack, agents from the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) activated a police operation to find those responsible for the criminal act, however throughout the day they were unable to locate the alleged attackers.

�� #SSPInforma: Derived from the report of aggression with a firearm registered this Monday, in the downtown area, in the municipality of Tlalixcoyan, the Ministry of Public Security activated the Red Code Operation to search for those responsible. pic.twitter.com/vjLfbcGivN

– SSP Veracruz (@SP_Veracruz)

August 29, 2022

According to police sources, in the events that occurred in the Tlalixcoyan municipality, one person was injured and was taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

The other massacre took place in the municipality of San Andrés Tuxtla, when armed men entered a hotel and shot four people.

Three of them died on the spot and one more was seriously injured and was transferred to a hospital in Veracruz.

Another massacre on the same day in a state of #Veracruz. Three people are killed in a motel in the city of San Andrés Tuxtla, in the Catemaco region in #Veracruz. In the morning they killed another 4 people in Tlalixcoyan pic.twitter.com/PtAxaJoDqS

– Rodrigo Barranco (@rodrigo_dector)

August 29, 2022

The police authorities mounted a strong security operation to capture the shooters, who have also not been identified.

The civil organization Common Cause indicated that in the first six months of 2022, Veracruz ranked first nationally in the number of victims of atrocities and the first places in atrocious events.





