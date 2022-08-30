Venezuelan Vice President meets with South African Ambassador | News

The Vice President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, received the South African Ambassador in Caracas, Lindiwe Michelle Maseko, on Monday to review the bilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries, reports a note from the local Foreign Ministry.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of Venezuela receives credential letters from the Colombian ambassador

The vice president was accompanied in her office by the People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Carlos Faría, and together they evaluated the state of economic, commercial and cooperation relations with the southernmost country on the African continent.

“In the framework of the Peace Diplomacy promoted by President Nicolás Maduro, we held a cordial meeting with the Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa in Venezuela, Lindiwe Michelle Maseko, to whom we ratified our commitment to continue strengthening bilateral relations,” Rodríguez remarked. on his Twitter account.

Within the framework of the Diplomacy of Peace promoted by Pdte. @NicolasMaduro, we held a cordial meeting with the Hon. Ambassador of the Republic of South Africa in Venezuela, Lindiwe Michelle Maseko, to whom we ratify our commitment to continue strengthening bilateral relations pic.twitter.com/1EnyEwejyg

– Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv)

August 29, 2022

The 2020 Venezuela-South Africa Business Forum provided signed agreements to establish strategic alliances in commercial, mining, oil, agricultural and tourism areas, the note indicates.

For his part, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro recently declared that bilateral relations have prospered specifically in oil investment and trade.

Venezuela and South Africa have strengthened their economic relations in recent times and have deepened the bonds of cooperation and solidarity in international spaces, especially within the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the statement added.

The South African ambassador presented her Letters of Credence to the Venezuelan Head of State on July 25, during a ceremony held with the corresponding honors at the Miraflores Palace.

South Africa freed itself from apartheid in 1992 under the leadership of Nelson Mandela and since then has experienced an economic-commercial resurgence that led it to become part of the BRICS, among the emerging countries of the world economy and one of the most promising in South cooperation. -South.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source