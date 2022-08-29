Ecuador will deliver to Peru presidency of the Andean Community | News

Ecuador will transfer this Monday the pro tempore presidency of the Andean Community (CAN) to Peru during the Presidential Summit of said bloc, which will take place in Lima, the Peruvian capital.

During the XXII edition of the Presidential Council, Ecuador will present a balance of the region’s integration process to the presidents of the countries that comprise it, such as Luis Alberto Arce Catacora of the Plurinational State of Bolivia; Gustavo Petro Urrego of the Republic of Colombia.

To those who join on behalf of the Republic of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso Mendoza; and from Peru, Pedro Castillo Terrones, who this Saturday toured the CAN facilities, prior to assuming the leadership of that mechanism.

The transfer will be chaired by the general secretary of the CAN, Jorge Hernando Pedraza; and the ministers of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of its member countries will also be present.

The Andean Community is an integration mechanism, created in 1969, and which is made up of Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Previously, on July 17, 2021, Ecuadorian President Lasso received from his counterpart Iván Duque, former president of Colombia, the pro tempore presidency of the CAN in the Colombian city of Cartagena.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



