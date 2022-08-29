They affirm that Mexico has the best airport in Latin America | News

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, published a video in which he highlighted that his government built the best air terminal in Latin America, referring to the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA).

In the second spot that he published on his social networks ahead of his fourth government report, which will take place on September 1, the Mexican president stated that in past administrations a project like the AIFA had not been carried out.

“During the neoliberal governments they never did a work like this. The AIFA was built in two and a half years, we saved 100,000 million pesos”, stated López Obrador in the promotional video.

“It is the best airport in Latin America, the construction workers, the military engineers and the Secretary of National Defense did it,” added the president.

In the first spot, the Mexican head of state mentioned that in the past “hefty pensions were for former presidents and high-ranking public officials. Now the pensions are for all the elderly in the country, the respectable elderly”.

The fourth report of the Government of López Obrador will take place at the National Palace, seat of the Executive power, at 11:00 local time (16:00 GMT) on September 1.





