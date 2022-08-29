They rescue 82 migrants crammed into two trucks in Chiapas, Mexico | News

Agents from the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSyPC) of the Mexican state of Chiapas rescued this Saturday 82 migrants of Central American origin, including four children, who were traveling crammed into two trucks through the municipality of San Cristóbal de las Casas.

A statement issued by the SSyPC details that the two vehicles were detained in the vicinity of the Fátima neighborhood, after carrying out an immigration verification check in which they found the travelers.

Which were rescued, while the people who were driving the vehicles were arrested in an operation coordinated with the Municipal Police.

Of the 82 migrants of Central American origin found, 18 are women, 60 men, while the minors are two boys and as many girls; to whom immediately, the SSyPC activated the Action Protocol for Migrants and Human Rights, under which they were granted legal, medical, psychological, food and water care.

Meanwhile, the drivers of both trucks, an adult and a 17-year-old teenager, were brought before the immigration authorities on charges of human trafficking, and with the purpose of clarifying the facts and determining responsibilities.

These joint operations and arrests between SSyPC and the National Migration Institute reflect the record migratory flow from countries in the Central American and Caribbean region to the United States; whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office detected more than 1.7 million migrants on the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2021, which ended in September.

For its part, Mexico deported more than 114,000 foreigners in the same year, according to data provided by the Migration Policy Unit of the country’s Ministry of the Interior.

In addition, the Mexican Commission for Refugee Assistance (Comar) received a record of 131,448 refugee applications in that period, of which more than 51,000 corresponded to Haitians.

