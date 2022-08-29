Cristina Fernández thanks solidarity in Argentina | News

The vice president of Argentina, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, expressed her gratitude this Saturday night for the massive expressions of solidarity she has received as a result of the judicial persecution against her.

“It has been a long day. I want to tell you that even if I lived a thousand years, it will never be enough for me to thank you for the love, solidarity and loyalty of all of you, ”wrote the former president (2007-2015) on her Twitter social network account.

The official stressed: “Believe me that at this point in my life there is nothing more important than that.”

“I only ask that we never abandon our convictions and above all that indestructible love for the Homeland that unites us all (…) Thank you, I love you very much,” he said.

It has been a long day. I want to tell you that even if I live a thousand years, I will never be able to thank you for the love, solidarity and loyalty of all of you. pic.twitter.com/Vz2FI2uVYh

– Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina)

August 28, 2022

Demonstrations in favor of the Argentine vice president, both in the country and abroad, began at the beginning of last week after prosecutors Diego Luciani and Sergio Mola requested a 12-year prison sentence against her and disqualification from exercising public charges for the cause called Vialidad.

On an improvised stage set up on the corner of Juncal and Uruguay, in Buenos Aires, where he has his private address, Fernández de Kirchner referred to the repression carried out by the metropolitan police this Saturday against his supporters.

“The violence is due to hatred of Peronism”: Fernández de Kirchner

“In the only place where there were scenes of violence was in the city of Buenos Aires, and at the door of my house,” said the former president, mentioning the repression of the City Police against the protesters who came to her home to support her. .

“Since Tuesday, whoever speaks to you has suffered permanent harassment from people who come to insult and make death threats. I never saw the City Police intervene; I am a citizen too and I pay my taxes the same as everyone else, ”she said.

He affirmed that the opposition does not support “that the people can express themselves.”

“It is incredible the degree of cynicism and perversion of not assuming and taking charge of what they want, which was always to exterminate Peronism,” he said.

“We are not the violent ones. During the pandemic they hung body bags in Plaza de Mayo and later displayed gallows and guillotines in the squares. There are people who want to exterminate Peronism and do not tolerate people expressing themselves. Today’s violence was caused by hatred of Peronist love,” he stated.





