Petro will travel to Peru on his first trip as president of Colombia | News

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, will attend the presidential summit of the Andean Community of Nations (CAN) on Monday in what will be his first trip abroad since he became head of state.

The Colombian president is scheduled to travel to Lima this Monday to attend the XXII Andean Presidential Council, which will bring together his counterparts from Peru, Pedro Castillo; Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, and Bolivia, Luis Arce.

Peru will assume, from the hands of Ecuador, the Pro Tempore Presidency of this regional organization, founded in 1969, at the summit in which regional issues will be addressed.

During the meeting with the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, one day after his inauguration, Petro made a call to strengthen and relaunch both the Andean Community and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), in a message consistent with Latin American unity to which he has appealed numerously.

“We have spoken particularly of revitalizing the Andean Community (…) which had a very important role in the planning of the industrialization processes of our countries during the economic thinking of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC). Petro said at a joint press conference after the bilateral meeting with Boric.

Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru are part of the countries that make up the Andean Community, which tends towards integration in the continent, but has been losing relevance after Chile left in 1976, Venezuela in 2011 and the changes of Governments in the other countries.

However, this union of Andean countries has achieved integration milestones such as the one that Bolivian, Colombian, Ecuadorian and Peruvian citizens can reside, work and move freely between the four territories, in which 111 million people live.

This allows them, as tourists, to move without the need for visas for 90 days, extendable for a similar period, and for temporary residents to stay for two years, also extendable for the same period.

