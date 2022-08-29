The Catholic Church and Nicaragua | Opinion

Becca Renk has lived and worked in sustainable community development in Nicaragua since 2001 with the Jubilee House Community. The JHC also works to educate visitors to Nicaragua, including through its cultural center of hospitality and solidarity at Casa Benjamin Linder.

Recently there has been a flurry of headlines about the Catholic Church in Nicaragua in the international media, but none of the articles have explained what is really going on. Below I will break down Nicaragua’s relationship with the Catholic Church and recent events, all links are to excellent articles for those who want to dig deeper.

Background How far back does this go?

Colonization

The Catholic Church first arrived in Nicaragua with the Spanish colonizers and, as in other parts of the world, the hierarchy and much of the clergy facilitated the colonial conquest through conversion. In Nicaragua, the indigenous population was totally decimated; a population of 2 million indigenous people was reduced to only 8,000 in 35 years of Spanish rule. They were killed, died of disease, and were kidnapped and sold into slavery. With the notable exceptions of some individual priests like Antonio Valdivieso, the Church was not only complicit but actively participated in the horrors of colonization.

Insurrection

After independence, Nicaragua’s church hierarchy and wealthy elite ran the country jointly; For generations, every powerful family had a son who became a priest. In the 20th century, the Catholic hierarchy supported the bloody Somoza dictatorship during the almost 45 years of his rule, and only at the end did some members of the hierarchy support the liberation of the people.

Revolution

Unlike Cuba, the Nicaraguan revolution was never secular – in fact, the Nicaraguan Revolution was so influenced by liberation theology that in the 1980s there was a popular saying: “Between Christianity and the revolution there is no contradiction.” .” There were priests in the government – various ministers – but they were not the priests of the ecclesiastical hierarchy, they worked to improve the lives of the poor majority. The Catholic hierarchy allied itself with the United States against the Sandinista Revolution; Pope John Paul II came to Nicaragua and rebuked the government priests, the Vatican later censured them.

Government of reconciliation and national unity

When the Sandinista party returned to power in 2007, it formed the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity and sought not only to work with the former enemies of the war – the Contra political party joined the Sandinista alliance and appointed the vice president for that period from its ranks-, but also included the Church, private companies and unions in the planning and management of government programs -the Church was given a seat at the government table-. But private business and the Catholic Church effectively ended that model when they conspired to overthrow the elected government in 2018 and used their role in society to try to turn the people against the government.

Coup attempt in 2018

In April 2018, protests began that were ostensibly against proposed reforms to the social security system. However, it quickly became clear that the protests were about something more: an attempt to overthrow the Nicaraguan government. Armed opposition groups installed hundreds of roadblocks that paralyzed the country and became epicenters of violence. The roadblocks lasted almost three months, some 253 people died and many more were injured. Investigations have shown that the US government was financing the violence through USAID, the NED and the IRI, all of them “soft arms” of the CIA.

Although the United States was financing the attempted overthrow of the democratically elected Sandinista government in Nicaragua, the hierarchy of the Catholic Church in Nicaragua was instigating it. You can read first-hand accounts of priests fomenting violence, even in our own neighborhoods of Ciudad Sandino. While the episcopal conference was supposedly “mediating” a national dialogue, its own priests were calling for violence. In these “barricades of death,” as they came to be known, Sandinistas were persecuted – identified, beaten, raped, tortured and killed – with priests watching and sometimes participating in the violence.

Although hundreds of people were arrested and convicted of violent crimes in 2018, the opposition demanded the release of what they called “political prisoners.” In the interest of peace and reconciliation, the Nicaraguan government declared a general amnesty and released all those who had been charged in connection with the attempted coup, including known murderers, on the condition that they not reoffend.

Impact

The participation of the hierarchy in the failed coup attempt of 2018 has had consequences for the Catholic Church: the Nicaraguan government has halved its financial support for cathedrals, churches and maintenance of the facilities of the Episcopal Conference. But the Church has also lost its people: I have spoken with many Catholics who no longer go to Mass because their priests continue to promote violence and seek political ends from the pulpit. These people have not lost their faith – they continue to pray at home and participate in religious celebrations outside the Church – but they no longer go to mass. This sentiment is widespread: the latest polls show that only 37% of Nicaraguans identify themselves as Catholic today, compared to 55% a few years ago.

Recent events

What is happening now that has caused so much noise in the international media? In the first week of August, the Nicaraguan authorities dismantled the media network (five radio stations and a local television channel) owned by Rolando Álvarez. Álvarez is bishop of Estelí and Matagalpa, but he is also a political actor, one of the leaders involved in the violent 2018 coup attempt, and has set out to create a climate of confrontation to destabilize the Nicaraguan government in the face of the municipal elections in November.

Álvarez’s private media outlets were shut down because they were being used to launder money used to pay thugs to incite violence in the streets as part of Álvarez’s attempts to destabilize him. Following the media shutdown of him, Álvarez was placed under house arrest while he is investigated for a series of crimes. However, even after his arrest, Álvarez continued to foment violence that threatened the safety of the population of Matagalpa. For the safety of the people, last week he was transferred to house arrest in Managua, where he will remain while he is being investigated; he is receiving visits from his family and from the cardinal, with whom he has spoken at length. A statement from Nicaraguan Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes and the Episcopal Conference of Nicaragua clarified that the acts carried out by Álvarez were in a personal capacity and have nothing to do with the rest of the country’s bishops.

Other priests arrested

Álvarez is not the only priest arrested in Nicaragua in recent months: Nicaraguan authorities have arrested, tried and sentenced a priest who raped a 12-year-old girl and another who beat his partner (Nicaraguan public opinion was not surprised by the fact that the priest had a partner, but was outraged because he hit her). Curiously, we have not seen the international media use the cases of Nicaragua’s rapist and beating priests to allege religious persecution as they do with Álvarez, but all three are cases in which Nicaraguan authorities hold Catholic priests responsible for their crimes. individual actions, as they would any other person.

Is there religious persecution in Nicaragua?

Religious persecution is defined as social or institutional attacks on people specifically for their religious beliefs. What we have seen in recent events in Nicaragua is the investigation and arrest of people who have broken the law, regardless of their religious beliefs. This is not religious persecution.

Not only is there no religious persecution in Nicaragua, but there is an environment of flourishing religious expression. To check it, just look out a window in Nicaragua right now: August is the time for the patron saint festivities in this country. While the international media publish stories of religious persecution, dozens of Nicaraguan cities and towns are dedicated to celebrating their Catholic saints in parties financially and logistically supported by municipal governments. Our own town celebrates the Virgen del Nancite this weekend and in Ciudad Sandino we celebrated Little Santo Domingo last weekend. But the biggest celebration of all was that of tens of thousands of people who freely walked and danced through the streets of Managua on two festivities dedicated to Santo Domingo. In Nicaragua, the hierarchy of the Church remains within its walls, but the Church of the people is in the streets joyfully celebrating their faith.

